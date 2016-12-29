BOSTON – A Boston charter school is working with several agencies to investigate an alleged sexual assault on a school bus, but parents are outraged because they say they learned of the incident through a Facebook post and not from the school.

Boston police told FOX25 they were notified of incident November 3. FOX25 learned Renaissance Boston Charter School failed to notify the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the agency which regulates the school and was supposed to be notified within two days of the incident being reported.