Gardner Co. plans daycare center in Downtown Boise U.S. Bank building

Gardner Co., the Downtown Boise developer that built Idaho’s tallest building and bought the second-tallest, has heard from some of its tenants that a daycare facility would be really handy, according to documents filed with the city of Boise.

“Currently there are not a lot of daycare options in Downtown Boise and this project seeks to fulfill that need,” a letter explaining Gardner’s request for permits to develop and operate the daycare space reads.

Gardner is asking the city’s approval to use 4,200 square feet — almost half — of the U.S. Bank building’s first floor for the daycare facility. The building is located on the southwest corner of Capitol Boulevard and Main Street. Gardner bought it in 2013 and recently finished a two-building, multi-use project on its west and south sides that includes retail, office, convention, meeting and public transportation space.