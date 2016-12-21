Materials: construction paper, brown, black and red paint, paper plates, paint brush optional: googly eyes, red pom-pom, glitter, optional baby wipes (for cleaning)

Step 1: Pour a small amount of brown paint onto one paper plate. Remove the child’s shoe and sock and paint the bottom of their foot brown. Make sure you don’t you too much paint, a coating on their foot is enough.

Step 2: Assist the child with stepping on the paper to make the footprint. This will make the reindeer’s face. Your child’s toes will be at the top to make the reindeer’s hair. Clean your child’s foot with baby wipes or soap and water.

Step 3: Pour a small amount of black paint on your child’s hands. Have them rub their hands together so that both hand have a light coating of paint. Again, you want to make sure that you don’t use too much paint.

Step 4: Assist your child with placing their painted hands on top/side of their reindeer’s head. This will make the antlers. Clean your child’s hands with baby wipes or soap and water.

Step 5: Decorate your reindeer’s face. Add googly eyes, red pom-pom or paint for nose to make Rudolph.