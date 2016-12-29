Little Corner SchoolHouse Childcare Center Needham MA Yelp Review
-
- I’m shocked about the reviews on-line. I absolutely loved bring my baby girl here. I’m a first time mother who HATED the idea of dropping my 8 week old off with strangers. I interviewed all the daycares in the area and knew right away I loved this place.
The first day of the transition week was hard on me (I only dropped her off for an hour!) but the staff was so great, by the third day I couldn’t stop telling everyone how shocked I was that I could trust these people 100%!! The staff made me feel so comfortable dropping her off every morning. I knew she was safe and happy.
I would highly recommend LCSH to all my family and friends. – Julianne M. (Brookline, MA)
- My daughter has been at the Harvard Street location since she was about 18 months old. We switched here when we moved and she’s done so well there. The teachers are so good with the kids and obviously care for them. My daughter has really flourished there and my husband and I talk about how much she’s learned since starting there all the time. I really couldn’t say more great things about this place. – Stephanie H. (Dedham, MA)
- LCSH has been like a second home for my children. We started off when my oldest daughter was around 3 years old, transitioning out of a terrible Montessori experience. We had a wonderful experience with pre-school and she adjusted right away and looked forward to school every morning. Ellen (lead PS teacher) was incredibly gifted. My daughter moved on to pre-K where she enjoyed field trips, outings, play production and weekly swim class (and now can swim independently). She also started early literacy and math. When she transitioned to KG in public school, she was more than ready. The staff treated her as if she was their daughter at LCSH, always very loving and caring. To this day, they greet her with warmth and hugs and kisses.When we had a second baby, we wanted a nanny to ease our home life but our nanny turned out to be terrible on day 1. So, I called the owner (Ina) in a panic, and she called me bad within minutes asking me to start transitioning our baby daughter the VERY NEXT DAY into the infant room. She was welcomed with love and kindness and was treated like a princess. The infant teachers are simply incredible, and they love every single child they take care of. Additionally, they are always doing creative art projects with the infants that you can take home! Our daughter loved coming even during separation anxiety months!
LCSH has been truly an amazing blessing for our family. Ina also sent one of the teachers to bring my older daughter over to PreK when she didn’t get into the after school program in KG. She has always been very flexible, kind, and responsive. She takes concerns very seriously and will work with families to address them. When she found out I was ill at some point, she offered to bring me food or groceries! The families in this center are like family to her.
The greatest asset to LCSH are the incredible teachers, who truly love their job and it shows! – H.D. (Brookline, MA)
- We had a good experience there. The owner is quite responsive on various issues. They had a rich curriculum and my kid had a lot of fun. – Yiru (Seatle, WA)
- I cant say enough about how wonderful this preschool is. When I first met Ina and heard about the success of her Brookline locations, I knew I wanted my little man to go there. Then I met the new teachers and it has only convinced me that this school is like no other. It’s hard enough to go to work and leave your child in someone’s care. To see how these teachers love him and care for him so well, it makes it a little easier. Highly recommend to all of Needham! – Holly C. (Needham, MA)
- We have our little guy here and all I can say is as soon as the doors open he leaves me like yesterday’s news and when I pick him up he doesn’t want to leave. The School is small but wonderfully decorated and the staff is fantastic, loving, and nurturing. With nothing but franchised preschools around it’s nice to see a local, well respected alternative move into the neighborhood. Ina and her staff should be please with this foray into Needham. – Paul C. (Needham, MA)