Little Corner SchoolHouse Childcare Center Needham MA Yelp Review

We love Little Corner School House too

As most or every parent we had to find a day care for our daughter when she was just 2 years old. It was not easy until the day I talked to Sandra at LCSH she is so calm and loving and I felt I could trust them my daughter. My daughter is 3.7years old now and she loves LCSH. All the employees are very friendly and take good care of the kids. It has been over a year and We are so happy with our choice. Thank you all for your dedication to our daughter. – Jania (Medford, MA )