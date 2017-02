Little Corner SchoolHouse Needham Open House February 26, 2017

We are happy to announce that we are having our Open House at our Needham Massachusetts location at 430 Hunnewell Street, Needham MA 02494 starting at 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Stop by and get to know our amazing teachers and staff. Tour the school and ask any questions you might have about our programs.

Available Programs: Infant, Toddler, Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten