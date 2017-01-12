New Study Shows New Dads Suffers From Low Testosterone (Low – T)

What is testosterone? a steroid hormone that stimulates development of male secondary sexual characteristics, produced mainly in the testes, but also in the ovaries and adrenal cortex.

Testosterone dips to a very low number after men becomes a father or becomes a new parent.

The more he gets involve in raising the child, like changing diapers, playing and reading the child bed time stories.

The study took a great samples of men during their single life and childless and compared after the men became parents. A doctor in Harvard Medical University was asked what’s the take away from this study is and he said “male parental care is important, so important that it actually shaped the physiology of men”.

The study, experts say, suggests that men’s bodies evolved hormonal systems that helped them commit to their families once children were born. It also suggests that men’s behavior can affect hormonal signals their bodies send, not just that hormones influence behavior. And, experts say, it underscores that mothers were meant to have child care help.

“This is part of the guy being invested in the marriage,” said Carol Worthman, an anthropologist at Emory University who also was not involved in the study. Lower testosterone, she said, is the father’s way of saying, “ ‘I’m here, I’m not looking around, I’m really toning things down so I can have good relationships.’ What’s great about this study is it lays it on the table that more is not always better. Faster, bigger, stronger — no, not always.”

