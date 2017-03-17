OUR BROOKLINE DAYCARE PHILOSOPHY

Little Corner SchoolHouse Daycare (LCSH) was founded in 1989 as a co-educational early childcare facility, servicing the needs of parents and their children from ages 8 weeks through 6 years. Our programs include Infant, Toddler, Preschool, and Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K).​

At LCSH, we recognize the needs of each individual child and work hand-in-hand with parents to provide a safe, loving, and learning environment. Our child-centered setting promotes growth in all areas of development – social, emotional, cognitive and physical.​

Our developmentally appropriate curriculum builds a child’s self-esteem, as we encourage self-help skills and natural curiosity to explore and experiment. We foster respect and teach our children to appreciate the cultural diversity in our school. We celebrate customs and rituals that link the diverse cultures of our families.​

At LCSH, we understand that the most effective teachers are those who cherish children. Teachers provide the cornerstone of our LCSH community, upon which is built a caring environment for our students that reflects a sincere commitment to and respect for children above all.

LITTLE CORNER SCHOOLHOUSE DAYCARE IN BROOKLINE

