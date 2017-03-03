PRE-K TEACHER – FULL TIME POSITION – BROOKLINE MA

We are a premier early childhood education and care center where children can flourish in a safe and loving environment as they develop to their full capacity. Our primary goal is to provide an opportunity for each child to explore, to gain self-confidence, and to develop a lifelong love of learning. Our teachers work as a team and with our children’s caregivers to ensure that each child has access to excellent care and experiences that add value to the time they spend in our care.

Searching for an EEC certified and experienced Pre-K teacher for part time or full time position in BROOKLINE MA. We are a private early education childcare center.

Requirements:

Must have years of experience as well as outgoing, warm personality.

Salary is exceptionale

Exceptional benefits

The teacher who joins our staff must not only have the credentials and character that contribute to quality care of children, but must also be an outstanding communicator and relationship-builder with parents. We value our teachers and recognize the positive and extraordinary differences they can make in the lives of children and families.

Please send resume to contact@littlecornerschoolhouse.com or call us at 617-244-1877