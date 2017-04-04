Putterham Grille and Catering Is Now Accepting Passover Menu Orders
Putterham Grille and Catering is located at 1012 West Roxbury Parkway Chestnut Hill Massachusetts and you can place your Passover Menu order by callling 617-327-2202.
They are ranked one of the best Mediterranean Restaurant in the area. All their food is made from the fresh ingredients and cooked one order at a time.
Mission Statement:
Putterham Grille is a local neighborhood eatery located just outside of downtown Boston serving Mediterranean inspired cuisine in a modern relaxed environment. All of our ingredients are purchased fresh and each of our dishes is carefully prepared with a strong focus on presentation. Our aim is to create delicious and unique works of art that are memorable.