Syrian refugees face challenges accessing childcare in Kamloops

After one year of being in Canada, most of the 11 Syrian families who are living in Kamloops, B.C., are still struggling to find work and childcare (Brookline, MA).

Kamloops Immigrant Services has been working with most of the refugees to help provide English language classes. Executive director Paul Lagacé has seen the challenges they face trying to get established within the year allocated to them by the federal government.

“If you don’t have a job, it’s very difficult for you to go looking for work if you have no place for your children to be,” he said.

“It has a greater impact on their potential success rate of establishing and settling because they are on a pretty strict timeline.”